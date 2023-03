Cricket: Afghanistan v Pakistan 2nd T20I scores

Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah on Sunday

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah on Sunday: Pakistan 130-6 in 20 overs (Imad Wasim 64 not out, Shadab Khan 32; Fazalhaq Farooqi 2-19) v Afghanistan 133-3 in 19.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 44, Ibrahim Zadran 38) Toss: PakistanResult: Afghanistan won by seven wicketsSeries: Afghanistan lead the three-match series 2-0