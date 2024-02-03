Cricket: Afghanistan V Sri Lanka Test Scoreboard
Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday
Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday:
Afghanistan 1st innings 198 all out (R. Shah 91; V. Fernando 4-51, A. Fernando 3-24, P. Jayasuriya 3-67)
Sri Lanka 1st innings (overnight 80-0)
N. Madushka c Noor b Naveed 37
D. Karunaratne c Ibrahim b Qais 77
K. Mendis c Zia b Nijat 10
A. Mathews hit wicket b Qais 141
D. Chandimal c Alikhil b Naveed 107
D. de Silva run out (Hashmatullah) 0
S. Samarawickrama not out 21
Extras (b5, lb5, w5, nb2) 17
Total (six wickets, 101.
2 overs) 410
Fall of wickets: 1-93 (N. Madushka), 2-115 (K. Mendis), 3-148 (D. Karunaratne), 4-380 (D. Chandimal), 5-380 (D. de Silva), 6-410 (Mathews)
Bowling: N. Masood 16-3-59-1, M. Saleem 12.1-0-57-0 (nb2), Naveed Zadran 18.5-3-80-2 (w5), Zia-ur-Rehman 28-2-90-0 , Q. Ahmad 21.2-2-93-2, R. Shah 3-0-10-0, H. Shahidi 2-0-11-0.
To bat: A. Fernando, V. Fernando, P. Jayasuriya, C. Gunasekara.
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Michael Gough (ENG)
tv Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
