Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sinhalese sports Club in Colombo on Saturday:

Afghanistan 1st innings 198 all out (R. Shah 91; V. Fernando 4-51, A. Fernando 3-24, P. Jayasuriya 3-67)

Sri Lanka 1st innings (overnight 80-0)

N. Madushka c Noor b Naveed 37

D. Karunaratne c Ibrahim b Qais 77

K. Mendis c Zia b Nijat 10

A. Mathews hit wicket b Qais 141

D. Chandimal c Alikhil b Naveed 107

D. de Silva run out (Hashmatullah) 0

S. Samarawickrama not out 21

Extras (b5, lb5, w5, nb2) 17

Total (six wickets, 101.

2 overs) 410

Fall of wickets: 1-93 (N. Madushka), 2-115 (K. Mendis), 3-148 (D. Karunaratne), 4-380 (D. Chandimal), 5-380 (D. de Silva), 6-410 (Mathews)

Bowling: N. Masood 16-3-59-1, M. Saleem 12.1-0-57-0 (nb2), Naveed Zadran 18.5-3-80-2 (w5), Zia-ur-Rehman 28-2-90-0 , Q. Ahmad 21.2-2-93-2, R. Shah 3-0-10-0, H. Shahidi 2-0-11-0.

To bat: A. Fernando, V. Fernando, P. Jayasuriya, C. Gunasekara.

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Michael Gough (ENG)

tv Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

More Stories From Sports