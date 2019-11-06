UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: Afghanistan V West Indies, 1st ODI

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:51 PM

Cricket: Afghanistan v West Indies, 1st ODI

Scoreboard after Afghanistan's innings against the West Indies in the first one-day international in Lucknow on Wednesday

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard after Afghanistan's innings against the West Indies in the first one-day international in Lucknow on Wednesday: Afghanistan H.

Zazai b Cottrell 9 J. Ahmadi c Pooran b Holder 5 R. Shah c Holder b Chase 61 I. AliKhil run out (Lewis/Hope) 58 N. Zadran c Holder b Chase 0 A. Afghan run out (Holder) 35 M. Nabi c Cottrell b Holder 1 G.

Naib c Chase b Walsh 17 R. Khan c Hope b Shepherd 0 Naveen-ul-Haq c Pollard b Shepherd 1 M. Ur Rahman not out 0 Extras (lb2, w5) 7 Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Zazai), 2-15 (Ahmadi), 3-126 (Alikhil), 4-126 (Zadran), 5-152 (Shah), 6-158 (Nabi), 7-191 (Naib), 8-192 (Rashid), 9-194 (Afghan), 10-194 (Naveen-ul-Haq) Bowling: Cottrell 7-0-33-1 (w1), Holder 10-2-21-2, Joseph 5-0-42-0 (w1), Shepherd 6.

2-0-32-2, Chase 10-0-31-2 (w3), Walsh 7-0-33-1 West Indies: K.

Pollard (capt), E. Lewis, S. Hope, S. Hetmyer, N. Pooran, R. Chase, J. Holder, A. Joseph, S. Cottrell, R. Shepherd, H. Walsh Toss: West Indies Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bismillah Jan Shinwari (AFG)tv Umpire: Izatullah Safi (AFG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

Afghanistan Rashid Lucknow Safi Paul Reiffel Chris Broad TV All

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in W ..

22 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits fishermen in Ras Al Khaimah, dis ..

22 minutes ago

FBR Chairman says all stake holders will be taken ..

23 minutes ago

UAE supplies Guinea with 10,000-kilowatt generator ..

37 minutes ago

Borouge becomes strategic partner of Project STOP

37 minutes ago

PM says Population is serious challenge for Pakist ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.