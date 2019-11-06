Cricket: Afghanistan v West Indies, 1st ODI

Scoreboard after Afghanistan's innings against the West Indies in the first one-day international in Lucknow on Wednesday

Lucknow, India, Nov, 2019 :Scoreboard after Afghanistan's innings against the West Indies in the first one-day international in Lucknow on Wednesday: Afghanistan H.

Zazai b Cottrell 9 J. Ahmadi c Pooran b Holder 5 R. Shah c Holder b Chase 61 I. AliKhil run out (Lewis/Hope) 58 N. Zadran c Holder b Chase 0 A. Afghan run out (Holder) 35 M. Nabi c Cottrell b Holder 1 G.

Naib c Chase b Walsh 17 R. Khan c Hope b Shepherd 0 Naveen-ul-Haq c Pollard b Shepherd 1 M. Ur Rahman not out 0 Extras (lb2, w5) 7 Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Zazai), 2-15 (Ahmadi), 3-126 (Alikhil), 4-126 (Zadran), 5-152 (Shah), 6-158 (Nabi), 7-191 (Naib), 8-192 (Rashid), 9-194 (Afghan), 10-194 (Naveen-ul-Haq) Bowling: Cottrell 7-0-33-1 (w1), Holder 10-2-21-2, Joseph 5-0-42-0 (w1), Shepherd 6.

2-0-32-2, Chase 10-0-31-2 (w3), Walsh 7-0-33-1 West Indies: K.

Pollard (capt), E. Lewis, S. Hope, S. Hetmyer, N. Pooran, R. Chase, J. Holder, A. Joseph, S. Cottrell, R. Shepherd, H. Walsh Toss: West Indies Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bismillah Jan Shinwari (AFG)tv Umpire: Izatullah Safi (AFG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)