Cricket: Afghanistan v West Indies ODI scoreboard

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard after Afghanistan's innings in the third and final one-day international against West Indies in Lucknow on Monday: Afghanistan H.

Zazai c Lewis b Paul 50 I. Zadran lbw b Joseph 2 R. Shah c Pooran b Paul 10 I. Alikhil b Paul 9 A. Afghan c Shepherd b Joseph 86 N. Zadran c King b Chase 30 M. Nabi not out 50 R. Khan c Walsh b Shepherd 0 Extras (b1, lb3, w8) 12 Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 249 Did not bat: S.

Ashraf, Y. Ahmadzai, M. Ur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Ibrahim), 2-45 (Rahmat), 3-65 (Alikhil), 4-74 (Hazratullah), 5-118 (Najibullah), 6-245 (Afghan), 7-249 (Rashid) Bowling: Joseph 9-1-59-2 (w1), Shepherd 9-0-47-1 (w3), Chase 10-0-24-1, Paul 10-2-44-3 (w3), Walsh 7-0-51-0, Pollard 5-0-20-0 (w1) West Indies: K.

Pollard (capt), E. Lewis, S. Hope, B. King, S. Hetmyer, N. Pooran, R. Chase, K. Paul, A. Joseph, R. Shepherd, H. Walsh Toss: West Indies Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Ahmed Shah Durrani (AFG)tv Umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)