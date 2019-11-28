Cricket: Afghanistan v West Indies Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after West Indies' first innings on day two of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Lucknow on Thursday

Afghanistan 1st innings 187 (J.

Ahmadi 39; R. Cornwall 7-75) West Indies 1st innings (overnight 68-2, Brooks 19, Campbell 30) K. Brathwaite lbw b Amir 11 J. Campbell c Ihsanullah b Amir 55 S. Hope c Ihsanullah b Rashid 7 S. Brooks b Amir 111 S.

Hetmyer lbw b Rashid 13 R. Chase c Ibrahim b Zahir 2 S. Dowrich lbw b Zahir 42 J. Holder st Afsar b Amir 11 R.

Cornwall lbw b Rashid 5 K. Roach lbw b Amir 3 J. Warrican not out 4 Extras (lb12, nb1) 13 Total (all out, 83.3) 277 Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Brathwaite), 2-34 (Hope), 3-116 (Campbell), 4-137 (Hetmyer), 5-150 (Chase), 6-224 (Dowrich), 7-243 (Holder), 8-260 (Cornwall), 9-270 (Brooks), 10-277 (Warrican) Bowling: Yamin 10-3-24-0, Amir 28.3-4-74-5 (nb1), Rashid 32-5-114-3, Zahir 13-2-53-2 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)Match referee: Chris broad (ENG)