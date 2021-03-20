UrduPoint.com
Cricket: Afghanistan V Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:47 PM

Cricket: Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 3rd T20 scoreboard

Scores in the third and final Twenty20 international between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Scores in the third and final Twenty20 international between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday: Afghanistan Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Mutumbami b Ngarava 18 Usman Ghani c Burl b Sikandar Raza 39 Karim Janat b Masakadza 21 Najibullah Zadran not out 72 Mohammad Nabi c Musakanda b Ngarava 2 Asghar Afghan c Masakadza b Akram 24 Rashid Khan c Mutumbami b Muzarabani 0 Sharafuddin Ashraf c Masakadza b Muzarabani 0 Hashmatullah Shahidi not out 0 Extras: (lb3, w4) 7 Total: (Overs 20; for seven wkts) 183 Did not bat: Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Gurbaz), 2-75 (Janat), 3-83 (Ghani), 4-96 (Nabi), 5-155 (Asghar), 6-167 (Rashid), 7-167 (Ashraf) Bowling: Masakadza 4-0-32-1, Ngarava 4-0-35-2, Akram 4-0-46-1, Muzarabani 4-0-41-2, Raza 2-0-14-1, Burl 2-0-12-0 Zimbabwe T.

Kamunhukamwe b Farooqi 1 T. Musakanda c Nabi b Haq 30 S. Williams b Nabi 14 M. Shumba c Gurbaz b Janat 8 Sikandar Raza not out 41 R. Mutumbami c Gurbaz b Janat 0 R. Burl not out 39 Extras: (lb1, w2) 3 Total: (Overs 20; for five wkts) 136 Did not bat: Faraz Akram, W.

Masakadza, B. Muzarabani, R. Ngarava Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Kamunhukamwe), 2-39 (Williams), 3-52 (Musakanda), 4-56 (Shumba), 5-56 (Mutumbami) Bowling: Farooqi 4-0-27-1, Nabi 4-0-29-1, Haq 3-0-17-1, Rashid 3-0-18-0, Janat 4-0-34-2, Ashraf 2-0-10-0 result: Afghanistan win by 47 runs, take series 3-0 Toss: Afghanistan Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Izatullah Safi (AFG)tv umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

