Cricket: Afghanistan v Zimbabwe T20 international scoreboard

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Scores of the first Twenty20 international between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday: Afghanistan Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Tiripano b Burl 87 Karim Janat c Mutumbami b Ngarava 26 Asghar Afghan c Raza b Muzarabani 55 Mohammad Nabi c Mavuta b Ngarava 7 Rashid Khan c Mutumbami b Muzarabani 7 Najibullah Zadran not out 0 Usman Ghani not out 0 Extras: (lb4, w12) 16 Total; (Overs 20; for five wkts) 198 Did not bat: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Janat), 2-154 (Gurbaz), 3-185 (Nabi), 4-192 (Asghar), 5-198 (Rashid) Bowling: Raza 2-0-16-0, Ngarava 4-0-43-2 (w4), Muzarabani 4-0-38-2 (w2), Tiripano 4-0-46-0 (w4), Williams 1-0-14-0, Mavuta 2-0-13-0 (w2), Burl 3-0-24-1, Zimbabwe T.

Kamunhukamwe b Rashid 44 T. Musakanda c sub (Zadran) b Fareed 18 S. Williams c Shahidi b Janat 22 Sikandar Raza c sub (Zadran) b Fareed 22 R. Burl b Janat 2 R. Mutumbami b Rashid 15 W. Madhevere lbw b Rashid 2 D.

Tiripano not out 6 B. Mavuta not out 10 Extras: (b4, lb3, w2) 9 Total: (Overs 20; for seven wkts) 150 Did not bat: B. Muzarabani, R. Ngarava Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Musakanda), 2-83 (Williams), 3-106 (Kamunhukamwe), 4-111 (Burl), 5-124 (Raza), 6-133 (Mutumbami), 7-134 (Madhevere) Bowling: Haq 3-0-27-0, Hamza 3-0-19-0, Fareed 4-0-31-2 (1w), Nabi 2-0-24-0, Janat 4-0-14-2, Rashid 4-0-28-3 (1w) result: Afghanistan win by 48 runs Toss: Zimbabwe Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Izatullah Safi (AFG)tv umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).