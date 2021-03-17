UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: Afghanistan V Zimbabwe T20 International Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:11 PM

Cricket: Afghanistan v Zimbabwe T20 international scoreboard

Scores of the first Twenty20 international between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Scores of the first Twenty20 international between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday: Afghanistan Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Tiripano b Burl 87 Karim Janat c Mutumbami b Ngarava 26 Asghar Afghan c Raza b Muzarabani 55 Mohammad Nabi c Mavuta b Ngarava 7 Rashid Khan c Mutumbami b Muzarabani 7 Najibullah Zadran not out 0 Usman Ghani not out 0 Extras: (lb4, w12) 16 Total; (Overs 20; for five wkts) 198 Did not bat: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Janat), 2-154 (Gurbaz), 3-185 (Nabi), 4-192 (Asghar), 5-198 (Rashid) Bowling: Raza 2-0-16-0, Ngarava 4-0-43-2 (w4), Muzarabani 4-0-38-2 (w2), Tiripano 4-0-46-0 (w4), Williams 1-0-14-0, Mavuta 2-0-13-0 (w2), Burl 3-0-24-1, Zimbabwe T.

Kamunhukamwe b Rashid 44 T. Musakanda c sub (Zadran) b Fareed 18 S. Williams c Shahidi b Janat 22 Sikandar Raza c sub (Zadran) b Fareed 22 R. Burl b Janat 2 R. Mutumbami b Rashid 15 W. Madhevere lbw b Rashid 2 D.

Tiripano not out 6 B. Mavuta not out 10 Extras: (b4, lb3, w2) 9 Total: (Overs 20; for seven wkts) 150 Did not bat: B. Muzarabani, R. Ngarava Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Musakanda), 2-83 (Williams), 3-106 (Kamunhukamwe), 4-111 (Burl), 5-124 (Raza), 6-133 (Mutumbami), 7-134 (Madhevere) Bowling: Haq 3-0-27-0, Hamza 3-0-19-0, Fareed 4-0-31-2 (1w), Nabi 2-0-24-0, Janat 4-0-14-2, Rashid 4-0-28-3 (1w) result: Afghanistan win by 48 runs Toss: Zimbabwe Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Izatullah Safi (AFG)tv umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

Related Topics

Afghanistan Abu Dhabi Rashid Safi Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza Amir Hamza Mohammad Nabi Najibullah Zadran Usman Ghani Rashid Khan Ranjan Madugalle

Recent Stories

International Equestrian Conference highlights lat ..

16 minutes ago

Unnatural PDM alliance meets its fate: Chief Minis ..

2 minutes ago

Tunisia repatriates 'jihadist' families from Libya ..

2 minutes ago

EU court backs France activists in bird glue-hunt ..

2 minutes ago

Put The Kettle On comes to the boil in Champion Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Longtime Met Opera maestro James Levine dead at 77 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.