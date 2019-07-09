UrduPoint.com
Cricket Analysts Appreciate Green Shirts

Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:17 PM

Cricket analysts appreciate green shirts

Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalist Association Chairman and senior journalist Abdul Mohi Shah said on Tuesday International cricket analysts had been criticizing the run rate formula in the world cup 2019

While talking to National T.V he said the national team should have at least four reliable openers, unshakable fielders and bowlers, adding besides the perfect team the selectors should arrange backup players to handle any untoward situation,he suggested.

He appreciated the green shirts for winning the last four matches consecutively , adding the Shaheens were criticized for their betterment only as the true error lied with the selection team that should choose the players wisely.

"Our players must be trained to deal with the pressure while playing the game, adding the boys had enough potential and extremely talented but need to be guided smartly,"another cricket expert Major (R) Niazi expressed.

He further said match between Kiwis and India was interesting and worth watching as both teams had selected the out standing players,adding Kiwis had an edge on Indian players that they were much saturated with the weather condition in England.

He said both teams had strong backup players and had been working on good strategy in world cup 2019,adding India as well as Kiwis had vigorous openers to make good scores.

The Indian bowlers bowled economically well,adding the Indian batsman faced the ruthless bowling of Kiwis, he opined.

Your Thoughts and Comments

