Cricket Association Coaches Assessment, Review Begins On Monday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Coaches of six cricket associations will undergo a three-day review and assessment process will start at the National High Performance Centre, here on Monday.

A total of 24 coaches will undergo the review; they include first and second eleven head and assistant coaches.

On the first two days, coaches will be interviewed individually in 30 minute sessions by a committee which includes NHPC coaches Umar Rasheed, Shahid Mahboob and Sajjad Akbar.

During the interviews the committee will review each of the 24 coaches' 2021-22 domestic cricket season.

The three-hour long seminar on 27 April, Wednesday will aim to both review the season while also focusing on the targets for the 2022-23 domestic cricket season. The seminar will be attended by the 24 Cricket Association coaches, NHPC coaches and Director High Performance Nadeem Khan.

