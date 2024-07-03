Cricket Australia CEO Wants Tri-series Involving India, Pakistan
Nick Hockley says Pakistan and India are traditional rivals, and there is tremendous excitement surrounding their matches.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) Nick Hockley, Chief Executive of Cricket Australia, expressed a strong desire on Wednesday to organize a prestigious tri-series involving India and Pakistan.
Hockley highlighted the immense enthusiasm for matches between these traditional rival teams.
“Pakistan and India are traditional rivals, and there is tremendous excitement surrounding their matches,” said Nick Hockley while addressing the media in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.
He emphasized Cricket Australia's readiness to facilitate and support bilateral and triangular series involving these cricketing nations.
Hockley acknowledged that formal discussions are pending due to the busy schedules of cricket boards, underscoring the need for further dialogue before any concrete plans can be finalized.
He said, they were ready to assist both teams in organizing bilateral and triangular series. He also urged boards of both the countries to ensure effective collaboration.
He also stressed the importance of consensus between the boards and respective governments.
“Both the boards must reach a decision first, and we will facilitate hosting accordingly,” he added.
