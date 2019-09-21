Cricket Australia chief executive reflects on his visit to Islamabad

Chief Executive Cricket Australia (CA) Kevin Roberts, in the latest episode of PCB Podcast, reflected on his visit to Islamabad and talks about future steps as Pakistan steps up its efforts for regular resumption of international cricket in the country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):Chief Executive Cricket Australia (CA) Kevin Roberts, in the latest episode of PCB Podcast, reflected on his visit to Islamabad and talks about future steps as Pakistan steps up its efforts for regular resumption of international cricket in the country.

Roberts was first of the high-profile cricket administrators to visit Pakistan when he visited Islamabad on Tuesday, 17 Sept, while CA Chairman Earl Eddings is scheduled to tour Lahore in October.

The visit will be followed by a trip of England and Wales Cricket Board representatives later in October.

"We share your desire to see international cricket return to Pakistan," Roberts told PCB Podcast, adding, "We think it would be great for cricket and Pakistan".

"Of course, from an Australian perspective, we're very focused on the safety of our players and our support staff. We'll keep taking advice till we are due to be here in 2022, but we are here to build the relationship in the meantime and for me personally, to pay respects to your country on my first visit over here.

"We arrived early (Tuesday) morning from London and fairly soon after we had a meeting with the Ministry of Interior. That was really insightful in terms of their commitment to helping international cricket return to Pakistan, noting that it's got a way to go till Australia would be comfortable to send teams over.

"But it's really good to see how focused they are on making that happen.

"And, of course, we also met with our own Australian High Commissioner, who moved here over a couple of months ago. Again he was very focused on supporting the relationship between the PCB and the Cricket Australia. We then did a tour around the city and saw some of the local cricket facilities, which were great as well."