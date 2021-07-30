UrduPoint.com
Cricket Australia Chief Selector Trevor Hohns Retires: Report

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:11 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Cricket Australia's selection chair Trevor Hohns handed in his resignation Friday, media reports said, ending over a decade at the helm spanning several world-beating squads.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Hohns would be stepping down from the role after a career selecting some of Australia's most successful cricket teams.

The 67-year-old, a former Australian spin bowler, became a selector in 1993 and was chair of selectors for a combined 15 years across two stints as a stalwart of the selection panel.

Under his first stint, Australia won a record 16 successive Test matches and claimed the 1999 and 2003 World Cups in a golden era.

His current stint as chief selector began in 2016 when Rod Marsh quit following a string of heavy test defeats.

According to the paper, current selector and former Australian batsman George Bailey is expected to take up the top job, but Cricket Australia is yet to confirm the report.

