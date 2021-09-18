UrduPoint.com

Cricket Australia Monitors Situation After Kiwis's Unilateral Withdrawal From Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's unilateral withdrawal from Pakistan

The Australian team is due to tour Pakistan in February-March next year to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18, 2021) cricket Australia (CA) has expressed reservations over Pakistan tour after Kiwis made unilateral decision to postpone their tour on security alert, a local tv reported on Saturday.

The Australian team is due to tour Pakistan in February-March next year to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

According to the reports, the Spokesperson of Cricket Australia said that they were monitoring the situation and would talk with the relevant authorities as they came to know about more information in this regard.

The expert safety advice would make the final decision about Pakistan tour.

The reports suggested that it is quite hard to envisage Australia’s security intel being substantially different from that of New Zealand.

Kiwis made unilateral decision to cancel Pakistan tour on a security alert.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Australia Alert Rawalpindi TV From New Zealand

Recent Stories

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to K ..

OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to Kalash for the ‘Discover the ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of ..

UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of Abdelaziz Bouteflika

31 minutes ago
 PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black m ..

PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black money parking in sector

37 minutes ago
 Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

37 minutes ago
 Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.