The Australian team is due to tour Pakistan in February-March next year to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18, 2021) cricket Australia (CA) has expressed reservations over Pakistan tour after Kiwis made unilateral decision to postpone their tour on security alert, a local tv reported on Saturday.

According to the reports, the Spokesperson of Cricket Australia said that they were monitoring the situation and would talk with the relevant authorities as they came to know about more information in this regard.

The expert safety advice would make the final decision about Pakistan tour.

The reports suggested that it is quite hard to envisage Australia’s security intel being substantially different from that of New Zealand.

Kiwis made unilateral decision to cancel Pakistan tour on a security alert.