Cricket Australia slashes 40 jobs over coronavirus

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Cricket Australia axed 40 jobs on Wednesday to cut costs after the coronavirus crisis, just a day after its CEO resigned.

The "soul-destroying" decision made about 15 percent of staff redundant and was aimed at saving Aus$40 million (US$27.6 million) in costs, cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings said.

The body said it is concerned about further financial shocks this year, with smaller crowds expected and extra spending on safety measures to keep COVID-19 at bay.

"We've been through a number of challenges but when you lose really good staff like today it's really gut-wrenching," Eddings said.

The restructuring also includes removing bonuses for senior management and stopping international tours by secondary teams.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts resigned as the board pushed for changes at the top.