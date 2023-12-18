Open Menu

Cricket Australia To Provide Special Zone To Pakistani Fans Ahead Of Next Test Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 18, 2023 | 12:33 PM

The latest reports say that Char Pais will be provided to the Pakistani cricket fans next to Melbourne Cricket Ground.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoinit/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) Cricket Australia is set to establish an exclusive Pakistan Fan Zone outside Gate 4 of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the upcoming Boxing Test between Pakistan and Australia. In a nod to Pakistani tradition, woven Char Pais (traditional cots) will be provided for fans to relax and enjoy the match, positioned right next to the MCG.

The event's entertainment peaks with a live performance by the talented Faisal Amlani on the first day, creating an electrifying atmosphere just before the opening ball is bowled, heightening the overall excitement.

Besides it, a tape ball cricket match, reminiscent of traditional street cricket, is in the works to ensure an authentic and delightful cricketing experience.

To enhance the fan experience, a fan-walk is scheduled for the Test's opening day, allowing enthusiasts to join a special procession marking the start of the cricket festivities.

