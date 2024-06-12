Cricket: Australia V Namibia T20 World Cup Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 12, 2024 | 10:20 AM
North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the T20 World Cup Group B match between Australia and Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday:
Namibia 72 all out off 17 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 36; Adam Zampa 4-12, Marcus Stoinis 2-9, Josh Hazlewood 2-18) v Australia 74-1 off 5.
4 overs (Travis Head 34 not out, David Warner 20; David Wiese 1-15)
Toss: Australia
