Cricket: Australia v Namibia T20 World Cup scores

North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the T20 World Cup Group B match between Australia and Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday:

Namibia 72 all out off 17 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 36; Adam Zampa 4-12, Marcus Stoinis 2-9, Josh Hazlewood 2-18) v Australia 74-1 off 5.

4 overs (Travis Head 34 not out, David Warner 20; David Wiese 1-15)

Toss: Australia

result: Australia won by nine wickets