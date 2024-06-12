Cricket: Australia V Namibia T20 World Cup Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published June 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the T20 World Cup Group B match between Australia and Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday:
Namibia 72 all out off 17 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 36; Adam Zampa 4-12, Marcus Stoinis 2-9, Josh Hazlewood 2-18) v Australia 74-1 off 5.
4 overs (Travis Head 34 not out, David Warner 20; David Wiese 1-15)
Toss: Australia
Recent Stories
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Two more matches decided on the 5th day of PBCC blind T20 cricket super league 202417 minutes ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v Namibia T20 World Cup scores5 hours ago
-
Tajikistan victorious in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers17 hours ago
-
Pakistan bowl first in do-or-die T20 World Cup clash19 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada20 hours ago
-
CM adviser hails female athletes for outstanding performances in games21 hours ago
-
FIFA President hopes football World Cup 2026 to be the greatest ever21 hours ago
-
Sindh, KPK victorious in Blind Cricket T-20 Super League matches24 hours ago
-
Pakistan team reaches Tajikistan for FIFA WC qualifier24 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada1 day ago
-
Pak team departs for Russia to feature in BRICS Games1 day ago