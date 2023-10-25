Cricket: Australia v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Australia and the Netherlands in New Delhi on Wednesday

Australia

M. Marsh c Ackermann b van Beek 9

D. Warner c Dutt b van Beek 104

S. Smith c van der Merwe b Dutt 71

M. Labuschagne c Dutt b de Leede 62

J. Inglis c Engelbrecht b de Leede 14

G. Maxwell c Engelbrecht b van Beek 106

C. Green run out (Engelbrecht) 8

P. Cummins not out 12

M. Starc c Ackermann b van Beek 0

A. Zampa not out 1

Extras (nb1, w11) 12

Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 399

Did not bat: J. Hazlewood

Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Marsh), 2-160 (Smith), 3-244 (Labuschagne), 4-266 (Inglis), 5-267 (Warner), 6-290 (Green), 7-393 (Maxwell), 8-393 (Starc)

Bowling: Dutt 7-0-59-1, Ackermann 4-0-19-0, Van Beek 10-0-74-4 (w5), Van Meekeren 10-0-64-0 (w3), Singh 4-0-27-0 (w1), Van der Merwe 5-0-41-0 (w1), De Leede 10-0-115-2 (w1)

Netherlands (target 400)

V.

Singh run out (Maxwell) 25

M. O'Dowd b Starc 6

C. Ackermann lbw b Hazlewood 10

S. Engelbrecht c Warner b Marsh 11

B. de Leede lbw b Cummins 4

S. Edwards not out 12

T. Nidamanuru c Inglis b Marsh 14

L. van Beek c Inglis b Zampa 0

R. van der Merwe lbw b Zampa 0

A. Dutt lbw b Zampa 1

P. van Meekeren st Inglis b Zampa 0

Extras (w7) 7

Total (all out, 21 overs) 90

Fall of wickets: 1-28 (O'Dowd), 2-37 (Vikramjit), 3-47 (Ackermann), 4-53 (de Leede), 5-62 (Engelbrecht), 6-84 (Nidamanurue), 7-86 (Van Beek), 8-86 (Van der Merwe), 9-90 (Dutt), 10-90 (Van Meekeren)

Bowling: Starc 4-0-22-1 (w2), Hazlewood 6-0-27-1 (w2), Cummins 4-0-14-1, Marsh 4-0-19-2 (w3), Zampa 3-0-8-4

result: Australia won by 309 runs

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Sharfuddoula (BAN)

tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)