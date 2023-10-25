Cricket: Australia V Netherlands World Cup Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published October 25, 2023 | 09:37 PM
Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Australia and the Netherlands in New Delhi on Wednesday
Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Australia and the Netherlands in New Delhi on Wednesday:
Australia
M. Marsh c Ackermann b van Beek 9
D. Warner c Dutt b van Beek 104
S. Smith c van der Merwe b Dutt 71
M. Labuschagne c Dutt b de Leede 62
J. Inglis c Engelbrecht b de Leede 14
G. Maxwell c Engelbrecht b van Beek 106
C. Green run out (Engelbrecht) 8
P. Cummins not out 12
M. Starc c Ackermann b van Beek 0
A. Zampa not out 1
Extras (nb1, w11) 12
Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 399
Did not bat: J. Hazlewood
Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Marsh), 2-160 (Smith), 3-244 (Labuschagne), 4-266 (Inglis), 5-267 (Warner), 6-290 (Green), 7-393 (Maxwell), 8-393 (Starc)
Bowling: Dutt 7-0-59-1, Ackermann 4-0-19-0, Van Beek 10-0-74-4 (w5), Van Meekeren 10-0-64-0 (w3), Singh 4-0-27-0 (w1), Van der Merwe 5-0-41-0 (w1), De Leede 10-0-115-2 (w1)
Netherlands (target 400)
V.
Singh run out (Maxwell) 25
M. O'Dowd b Starc 6
C. Ackermann lbw b Hazlewood 10
S. Engelbrecht c Warner b Marsh 11
B. de Leede lbw b Cummins 4
S. Edwards not out 12
T. Nidamanuru c Inglis b Marsh 14
L. van Beek c Inglis b Zampa 0
R. van der Merwe lbw b Zampa 0
A. Dutt lbw b Zampa 1
P. van Meekeren st Inglis b Zampa 0
Extras (w7) 7
Total (all out, 21 overs) 90
Fall of wickets: 1-28 (O'Dowd), 2-37 (Vikramjit), 3-47 (Ackermann), 4-53 (de Leede), 5-62 (Engelbrecht), 6-84 (Nidamanurue), 7-86 (Van Beek), 8-86 (Van der Merwe), 9-90 (Dutt), 10-90 (Van Meekeren)
Bowling: Starc 4-0-22-1 (w2), Hazlewood 6-0-27-1 (w2), Cummins 4-0-14-1, Marsh 4-0-19-2 (w3), Zampa 3-0-8-4
result: Australia won by 309 runs
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Sharfuddoula (BAN)
tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)