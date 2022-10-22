Cricket: Australia v New Zealand scoreboard

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand's victory over Australia in their first Group 1 game at the Twenty20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday: New Zealand D.

Conway not out 92 F. Allen b Hazlewood 42 K. Williamson b Zampa 23 G. Phillips c & b Hazlewood 12 J. Neesham not out 26 Extras (w5) 5 Total (3 wickets, 20 overs) 200 Did not bat: Mark Chapman, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Allen), 2-125 (Williamson), 3-152 (Phillips) Bowling: Starc 4-0-36-0; Hazlewood 4-0-41-2; Cummins 4-0-46-0; Stoinis 4-0-38-0, Zampa 4-0-39-1 Australia A.

Finch C Willimason b Santner 13 D. Warner b Southee 5 M.

Marsh c Neesham b Southee 16 G. Maxwell b Sodhi 28 M. Stoinis c Phillips b Santner 7 T. David c Neesham b Santner 11 M. Wade c Conway b Ferguson 2 P.

Cummins c Conway b Southee 21 M. Starc b Boult 4 A. Zampa b Boult 0 J. Hazlewood not out 1 Extras (lb1, w2) 3 Total (10 wickets, 17.1 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Warner), 2-30 (Finch), 3-34 (Marsh), 4-50 (Stoinis), 5-58 (David), 6-82 (Wade), 8-109 (Starc), 10-111 (Hazlewood) Bowling: Boult 4-0-24-2; Southee 2.1-0-6-3; Santner 4-0-31-3; Ferguson 3-0-20-1, Sodhi 4-0-29-1 Toss: Australia result: New Zealand won by 89 runs Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv Umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)