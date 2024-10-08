Open Menu

Cricket: Australia V New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup Scores

Published October 08, 2024

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup scores

Brief scores from the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Group A match between Australia and New Zealand in Sharjah on Tuesday

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup Group A match between Australia and New Zealand in Sharjah on Tuesday:

Australia 148-8 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 40, Ellyse Perry 30, Alyssa Healy 26; Amelia Kerr 4-26, Rosemary Mair 2-22, Brooke Halliday 2-16) v New Zealand 88 all out in 19.

2 overs (Amelia Kerr 29, Suzie Bates 20; Megan Schutt 3-3, Annabel Sutherland 3-21, Sophie Molineux 2-15)

result: Australia won by 60 runs

Toss: Australia

More Stories From Sports