Open Menu

Cricket: Australia V Pakistan 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published December 27, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Cricket: Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at the end on Australia's first innings on day two of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Wednesday:

Australia first innings (overnight 187-3)

D. Warner c Azam b Salman 38

U. Khawaja c Salman b Ali 42

M. Labuschagne c Shafique b Jamal 63

S. Smith c Rizwan b Jamal 26

T. Head c Salman b Afridi 17

M. Marsh c Jamal b Hamza 41

A. Carey c Rizwan b Afridi 4

P. Cummins c Hamza b Jamal 13

N. Lyon c Hamza b Ali 8

J.

Hazlewood not out 5

Extras (b20, lb15, nb2 w15) 52

Total (all out; 96.5 overs) 318

Fall of wickets: 1-90 (Warner), 2-108 (Khawaja), 3-154 (Smith), 4-204 (Head), 5-250 (Labuschagne), 6-260 (Carey), 7-275 (Starc), 8-286 (Marsh), 9-308 (Cummins), 10-318 (Hazlewood)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 27-5-85-2, Mir Hamza 22-5-51-2, Hasan Ali 23.5-7-61-2, Aamer Jamal 19-1-64-3, Agha Salman 5-0-22-1

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)

tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Melbourne Lyon Mir Hamza Hasan Ali Richard Illingworth Michael Gough Joel Wilson Afridi TV All P

Recent Stories

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

9 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

9 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

9 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

9 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

9 hours ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

9 hours ago
FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G- ..

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

9 hours ago
 Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO ..

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

9 hours ago
 Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

9 hours ago
 Girl abducted in Wah

Girl abducted in Wah

9 hours ago
 Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Q ..

Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Quaid-e-Azam wheelchair cricket ..

9 hours ago
 Government College University to remain closed on ..

Government College University to remain closed on Dec 27

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports