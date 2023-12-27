Cricket: Australia V Pakistan 2nd Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published December 27, 2023 | 08:20 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at the end on Australia's first innings on day two of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Wednesday:
Australia first innings (overnight 187-3)
D. Warner c Azam b Salman 38
U. Khawaja c Salman b Ali 42
M. Labuschagne c Shafique b Jamal 63
S. Smith c Rizwan b Jamal 26
T. Head c Salman b Afridi 17
M. Marsh c Jamal b Hamza 41
A. Carey c Rizwan b Afridi 4
P. Cummins c Hamza b Jamal 13
N. Lyon c Hamza b Ali 8
J.
Hazlewood not out 5
Extras (b20, lb15, nb2 w15) 52
Total (all out; 96.5 overs) 318
Fall of wickets: 1-90 (Warner), 2-108 (Khawaja), 3-154 (Smith), 4-204 (Head), 5-250 (Labuschagne), 6-260 (Carey), 7-275 (Starc), 8-286 (Marsh), 9-308 (Cummins), 10-318 (Hazlewood)
Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 27-5-85-2, Mir Hamza 22-5-51-2, Hasan Ali 23.5-7-61-2, Aamer Jamal 19-1-64-3, Agha Salman 5-0-22-1
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)
tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)