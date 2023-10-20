Cricket: Australia v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard from the World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday

Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard from the World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday:

Australia

D. Warner c sub (Shadab) b Rauf 163

M. Marsh c Mir b Shaheen 121

G. Maxwell c Azam b Shaheen 0

S. Smith c and b Mir 7

M. Stoinis lbw b Shaheen 21

J. Inglis c Rizwan b Rauf 13

M. Labuschagne c sub (Shadab) b Rauf 8

P. Cummins not out 6

M. Starc c Shakeel b Shaheen 2

J. Hazlewood c Rizwan b Shaheen 0

A. Zampa not out 1

Extras: (b1, lb10, w14) 25

Total: (for nine wkts; 50 overs) 367

Fall of wickets: 1-259 (Marsh), 2-259 (Maxwell), 3-284 (Smith), 4-325 (Warner), 5-339 (Inglis), 6-354 (Stoinis), 7-360 (Labuschagne), 8-363 (Starc), 9-363 (Hazlewood)

Bowling: Shaheen 10-1-54-5 (3w), Hasan 8-0-57-0 (3w), Iftikhar 8-0-37-0 (2w), Rauf 8-0-83-3 (3w), Mir 9-0-82-1 (2w), Nawaz 7-0-43-0

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique c Maxwell b Stoinis 64

Imam-ul-Haq c Starc b Stoinis 70

Babar Azam c Cummins b Zampa 18

Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Zampa 46

Saud Shakeel c Stoinis b Cummins 30

Iftikhar Ahmed lbw b Zampa 26

Mohammad Nawaz st Inglis b Zampa 14

Usama Mir c Starc b Hazlewood 0

Shaheen Shah Afridi c Labuschagne b Cummins 10

Hasan Ali c Inglis b Starc 8

Haris Rauf not out 0

Extras: (b1, lb7, w11) 19

Total: (all out; 45.

3 overs) 305

Fall of wickets: 1-134 (Shafique), 2-154 (Haq), 3-175 (Azam), 4-232 (Shakeel), 5-269 (Iftikhar), 6-274 (Rizwan), 7-277 (Mir), 8-287 (Nawaz), 9-301 (Hasan), 10-305 (Shaheen)

Bowling: Starc 8-0-65-1 (6w), Hazlewood 10-1-37-1 (1w), Cummins 7.3-0-62-2, Zampa 10-0-53-4 (1w), Maxwell 5-0-40-0, Stoinis 5-0-40-2 (3w)

result: Australia won by 62 runs

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)