Open Menu

Cricket: Australia V Pakistan World Cup Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published October 20, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Cricket: Australia v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard from the World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday

Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard from the World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday:

Australia

D. Warner c sub (Shadab) b Rauf 163

M. Marsh c Mir b Shaheen 121

G. Maxwell c Azam b Shaheen 0

S. Smith c and b Mir 7

M. Stoinis lbw b Shaheen 21

J. Inglis c Rizwan b Rauf 13

M. Labuschagne c sub (Shadab) b Rauf 8

P. Cummins not out 6

M. Starc c Shakeel b Shaheen 2

J. Hazlewood c Rizwan b Shaheen 0

A. Zampa not out 1

Extras: (b1, lb10, w14) 25

Total: (for nine wkts; 50 overs) 367

Fall of wickets: 1-259 (Marsh), 2-259 (Maxwell), 3-284 (Smith), 4-325 (Warner), 5-339 (Inglis), 6-354 (Stoinis), 7-360 (Labuschagne), 8-363 (Starc), 9-363 (Hazlewood)

Bowling: Shaheen 10-1-54-5 (3w), Hasan 8-0-57-0 (3w), Iftikhar 8-0-37-0 (2w), Rauf 8-0-83-3 (3w), Mir 9-0-82-1 (2w), Nawaz 7-0-43-0

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique c Maxwell b Stoinis 64

Imam-ul-Haq c Starc b Stoinis 70

Babar Azam c Cummins b Zampa 18

Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Zampa 46

Saud Shakeel c Stoinis b Cummins 30

Iftikhar Ahmed lbw b Zampa 26

Mohammad Nawaz st Inglis b Zampa 14

Usama Mir c Starc b Hazlewood 0

Shaheen Shah Afridi c Labuschagne b Cummins 10

Hasan Ali c Inglis b Starc 8

Haris Rauf not out 0

Extras: (b1, lb7, w11) 19

Total: (all out; 45.

3 overs) 305

Fall of wickets: 1-134 (Shafique), 2-154 (Haq), 3-175 (Azam), 4-232 (Shakeel), 5-269 (Iftikhar), 6-274 (Rizwan), 7-277 (Mir), 8-287 (Nawaz), 9-301 (Hasan), 10-305 (Shaheen)

Bowling: Starc 8-0-65-1 (6w), Hazlewood 10-1-37-1 (1w), Cummins 7.3-0-62-2, Zampa 10-0-53-4 (1w), Maxwell 5-0-40-0, Stoinis 5-0-40-2 (3w)

result: Australia won by 62 runs

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Related Topics

Pakistan World Australia Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Usama Mir Hasan Ali Mohammad Nawaz Imam-ul-Haq Richard Illingworth Michael Gough Saud Shakeel Afridi All From P

Recent Stories

UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endu ..

UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Bo ..

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcastin ..

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi dispels noti ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special attention to missed, refu ..

Commissioner for special attention to missed, refusals, zero dose children durin ..

5 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beau ..

Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beauty contest tomorrow in Sweihan

24 minutes ago
 CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots wort ..

CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots worth Rs12.90 bln

5 minutes ago
 Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

2 minutes ago
Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

2 minutes ago
 IG Punjab issues orders to pay befitting tributes ..

IG Punjab issues orders to pay befitting tributes to police martyrs

2 minutes ago
 Messi should have own Ballon d'Or category, says G ..

Messi should have own Ballon d'Or category, says Guardiola

2 minutes ago
 Call for infrastructure up-gradation to boost tour ..

Call for infrastructure up-gradation to boost tourism

2 seconds ago
 IGP awards appreciation letters, certificates, cas ..

IGP awards appreciation letters, certificates, cash prizes to police officials

4 seconds ago
 PPP to challenge IHC verdict about affected employ ..

PPP to challenge IHC verdict about affected employees: Raja Nazir

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports