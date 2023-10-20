Cricket: Australia V Pakistan World Cup Scoreboard
Published October 20, 2023
Scoreboard from the World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday
Australia
D. Warner c sub (Shadab) b Rauf 163
M. Marsh c Mir b Shaheen 121
G. Maxwell c Azam b Shaheen 0
S. Smith c and b Mir 7
M. Stoinis lbw b Shaheen 21
J. Inglis c Rizwan b Rauf 13
M. Labuschagne c sub (Shadab) b Rauf 8
P. Cummins not out 6
M. Starc c Shakeel b Shaheen 2
J. Hazlewood c Rizwan b Shaheen 0
A. Zampa not out 1
Extras: (b1, lb10, w14) 25
Total: (for nine wkts; 50 overs) 367
Fall of wickets: 1-259 (Marsh), 2-259 (Maxwell), 3-284 (Smith), 4-325 (Warner), 5-339 (Inglis), 6-354 (Stoinis), 7-360 (Labuschagne), 8-363 (Starc), 9-363 (Hazlewood)
Bowling: Shaheen 10-1-54-5 (3w), Hasan 8-0-57-0 (3w), Iftikhar 8-0-37-0 (2w), Rauf 8-0-83-3 (3w), Mir 9-0-82-1 (2w), Nawaz 7-0-43-0
Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique c Maxwell b Stoinis 64
Imam-ul-Haq c Starc b Stoinis 70
Babar Azam c Cummins b Zampa 18
Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Zampa 46
Saud Shakeel c Stoinis b Cummins 30
Iftikhar Ahmed lbw b Zampa 26
Mohammad Nawaz st Inglis b Zampa 14
Usama Mir c Starc b Hazlewood 0
Shaheen Shah Afridi c Labuschagne b Cummins 10
Hasan Ali c Inglis b Starc 8
Haris Rauf not out 0
Extras: (b1, lb7, w11) 19
Total: (all out; 45.
3 overs) 305
Fall of wickets: 1-134 (Shafique), 2-154 (Haq), 3-175 (Azam), 4-232 (Shakeel), 5-269 (Iftikhar), 6-274 (Rizwan), 7-277 (Mir), 8-287 (Nawaz), 9-301 (Hasan), 10-305 (Shaheen)
Bowling: Starc 8-0-65-1 (6w), Hazlewood 10-1-37-1 (1w), Cummins 7.3-0-62-2, Zampa 10-0-53-4 (1w), Maxwell 5-0-40-0, Stoinis 5-0-40-2 (3w)
result: Australia won by 62 runs
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)
tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)