Cricket: Australia V South Africa Women's T20 World Cup Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2024 | 11:47 PM

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

Brief scores from the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Dubai on Thursday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Dubai on Thursday:

Australia 134-5 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 44, Ellyse Perry 31, Tahlia McGrath 27; Ayabonga Khaka 2-24) v South Africa 135-2 in 17.

2 overs (Anneke Bosch 74 not out, Laura Wolvaardt 42; Annabel Sutherland 2-26)

result: South Africa win by eight wickets

Player of the Match: Anneke Bosch

Toss: South Africa

