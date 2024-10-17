Brief scores from the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Dubai on Thursday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Dubai on Thursday:

Australia 134-5 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 44, Ellyse Perry 31, Tahlia McGrath 27; Ayabonga Khaka 2-24) v South Africa 135-2 in 17.

2 overs (Anneke Bosch 74 not out, Laura Wolvaardt 42; Annabel Sutherland 2-26)

result: South Africa win by eight wickets

Player of the Match: Anneke Bosch

Toss: South Africa