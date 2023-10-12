Cricket: Australia V South Africa World Cup Scoreboard
Scoreboard in the World Cup group game between Australia and South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday
South Africa
Q. de Kock b Maxwell 109
T. Bavuma c Warner b Maxwell 35
R. van der Dussen c sub (S Abbott) b Zampa 26
A. Markram c Hazlewood b Cummins 56
H. Klaasen c Inglis b Hazlewood 29
D. Miller b Starc 17
M. Jansen c Warner b Starc 26
K. Rabada not out 0
K. Maharaj not out 0
Extras (b4, lb2, w7) 13
Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 311
Did not bat: L. Ngidi, T. Shamsi
Fall of wickets: 1-108 (Bavuma), 2-158 (Van der Dussen), 3-197 (De Kock), 4-263 (Markram), 5-267 (Klaasen), 6-310 (Jansen), 7-311 (Miller)
Bowling: Starc 9-1-53-2 (1w), Hazlewood 9-0-60-1 (3w), Maxwell 10-1-34-2 (2w), Cummins 9-0-71-1, Zampa 10-0-70-1 (1w), Marsh 1-0-6-0, Stoinis 2-0-11-0
Australia
M. Marsh c Bavuma b Jansen 7
D.
Warner c van der Dussen b Ngidi 13
S. Smith lbw b Rabada 19
M. Labuschagne c Bavuma b Maharaj 46
J. Inglis b Rabada 5
G. Maxwell c & b Maharaj 3
M. Stoinis c de Kock b Rabada 5
M. Starc c de Kock b Jansen 27
P. Cummins c Miller b Shamsi 22
A. Zampa not out 11
J. Hazlewood c Rabada b Shamsi 2
Extras (lb4, nb2, w11) 17
Total (all out in 40.5 overs) 177
Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Marsh), 2-27 (Warner), 3-50 (Smith), 4-56 (Inglis), 5-65 (Maxwell), 6-70 (Stoinis), 7-139 (Starc), 8-143 (Labuschagne), 9-175 (Cummins), 10-177 (Hazlewood)
Bowling: Ngidi 8-2-18-1 (1w), Jansen 7-0-54-2 (3w, 1nb), Rabada 8-1-33-3 (1w, 1nb), Maharaj 10-0-30-2 (2w), Shamsi 7.5-0-38-2
result: South Africa win by 134 runs
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)
tv Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)