Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published October 12, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Scoreboard in the World Cup group game between Australia and South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday

Lucknow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup group game between Australia and South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

South Africa

Q. de Kock b Maxwell 109

T. Bavuma c Warner b Maxwell 35

R. van der Dussen c sub (S Abbott) b Zampa 26

A. Markram c Hazlewood b Cummins 56

H. Klaasen c Inglis b Hazlewood 29

D. Miller b Starc 17

M. Jansen c Warner b Starc 26

K. Rabada not out 0

K. Maharaj not out 0

Extras (b4, lb2, w7) 13

Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 311

Did not bat: L. Ngidi, T. Shamsi

Fall of wickets: 1-108 (Bavuma), 2-158 (Van der Dussen), 3-197 (De Kock), 4-263 (Markram), 5-267 (Klaasen), 6-310 (Jansen), 7-311 (Miller)

Bowling: Starc 9-1-53-2 (1w), Hazlewood 9-0-60-1 (3w), Maxwell 10-1-34-2 (2w), Cummins 9-0-71-1, Zampa 10-0-70-1 (1w), Marsh 1-0-6-0, Stoinis 2-0-11-0

Australia

M. Marsh c Bavuma b Jansen 7

D.

Warner c van der Dussen b Ngidi 13

S. Smith lbw b Rabada 19

M. Labuschagne c Bavuma b Maharaj 46

J. Inglis b Rabada 5

G. Maxwell c & b Maharaj 3

M. Stoinis c de Kock b Rabada 5

M. Starc c de Kock b Jansen 27

P. Cummins c Miller b Shamsi 22

A. Zampa not out 11

J. Hazlewood c Rabada b Shamsi 2

Extras (lb4, nb2, w11) 17

Total (all out in 40.5 overs) 177

Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Marsh), 2-27 (Warner), 3-50 (Smith), 4-56 (Inglis), 5-65 (Maxwell), 6-70 (Stoinis), 7-139 (Starc), 8-143 (Labuschagne), 9-175 (Cummins), 10-177 (Hazlewood)

Bowling: Ngidi 8-2-18-1 (1w), Jansen 7-0-54-2 (3w, 1nb), Rabada 8-1-33-3 (1w, 1nb), Maharaj 10-0-30-2 (2w), Shamsi 7.5-0-38-2

result: South Africa win by 134 runs

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

