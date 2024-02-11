Open Menu

Cricket: Australia V West Indies 2nd T20 Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2024

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the second T20 international between Australia and the West Indies in Adelaide on Sunday:

Australia 241-4 in 20 overs (G. Maxwell 120 not out, T. David 31 not out, M. Marsh 29; J.

Holder 2-42) v West Indies 207-9 off 20 overs (R. Powell 63, J. Holder 28 not out; M. Stoinis 3-36, J. Hazlewood 2-31, S. Johnson 2-39)

result: Australia win by 34 runs

Series: Australia lead 2-0

Toss: West Indies

