Cricket: Australia V West Indies Test Scoreboard

Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Cricket: Australia v West Indies Test scoreboard

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the third T20 International of the five-match series between the West Indies and Australia at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Monday: Australia Innings M.

Wade b McCoy 23 A. Finch c Allen b Walsh 30 M. Marsh lbw Allen 9 A. Carey c Simmons b Walsh 13 M. Henriques c Allen b Bravo 33 A. Turner run out 24 D. Christian not out 1 Extras (lb-1, w-7) 8 Total (20 overs, 6wkts) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Wade), 2-58 (Marsh), 3-79 (Carey), 4-80 (Finch), 5-139 (Henriques), 6-141 ( Did not bat: M.

Starc, A. Zampa, R. Meredith, J. Hazlewood Bowling: S. Cottrell 4-0-32-0 (3w), A. Russell 3-0-29-0 (2w), O. McCoy 1-0-9-1 (1w), D. Bravo 3-0-17-1 (1w), F.

Allen 4-0-26-1, H. Walsh 4-0-18-2, C. Gayle 1-0-9-0 West Indies Innings A.Fletcher c Marsh b Starc 4 L.

Simmons c Starc b Meredith 15 C. Gayle c wkpr Wade b Meredith 67 N. Pooran not out 32 D. Bravo c Zampa b Meredith 7 A. Russell not out 7 Extras (lb-4, nb-1, w-5) 10 Total (14.5 overs, 4 wkts) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Fletcher), 2-42 (Simmons), 3-109 (Gayle), 4-124 (Bravo) Did not bat: S.

Hetmyer, F. Allen, H. Walsh, S. Cottrell, O. McCoy Bowling: M. Starc 4-0-15-1 (1w), J. Hazlewood 3-0-33-0, R. Meredith 3.5-0-48-3 (3w, 1nb), A. Zampa 3-0-34-0 (1w), M. Marsh 1-0-8-0 result: West Indies won by six wickets Toss: AustraliaUmpires: Gregory Brathwaite (BAR), Joel Wilson (TRI)Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson.

