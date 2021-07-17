Cricket: Australia v West Indies Test scoreboard

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the fifth and fina; T20 International of the five-match series between the West Indies and Australia at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Friday: West Indies Innings A.Fletcher b Zampa 12 E.

Lewis c sub (N. Ellis) b Marsh 79 C. Gayle c Behrendorff b Swepson 21 L. Simmons c Tye b Marsh 21 N. Pooran c Carey b Tye 31 A. Russell c Carey b Tye 1 F. Allen c and b Zampa 1 D. Bravo c Finch b Tye 5 H.

Walsh not out 12 S. Cottrell not out 1 Extras (lb-1, nb-3, w-11) 15 Total (20 overs, 8 wkts) 199 Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Fletcher), 2-83 (Gayle), 3-124 (Lewis) 4-168 (Simmons), 5-173 (Russell), 6-176 (Allen), 7-182 (Pooran), 8-191 (Bravo) Did not bat: O.

Thomas Bowling: J. Behrendorff 3-0-46-0 (1w, 2nb), J. Hazlewood 4-0-32-0 (1nb), A. Zampa 4-0-30-2, M. Swepson 3-0-41-1 (3w), A.

Tye 4-0-37-3 (5w), M. Marsh 2-0-12-2 (1w) Australia Innings J. Philippe c Simmons b Cottrell 1 A.

Finch c Allen b Walsh 34 M. Marsh c and b Russell 30 M. Henriques run out 21 A. Carey c Simmons b Russell 9 M. Wade b Russell 26 A. Tye c wkpr Pooran b Cottrell 15 M. Swepson not out 14 J. Behrendorff c Allen b Cottrell 5 A.

Zampa run out 0 J. Hazlewood not out 13 Extras (lb-2, w-13) 15 Total (20 overs, 9 wkts) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Philippe), 2-46 (Marsh), 3-95 (Finch), 4-100 (Henriques), 5-119 (Carey), 6-137 (Wade), 7-149 (Tye), 8-165 (Behrendorff), 9-168 (Zampa) Bowling: S.

Cottrell 4-0-29-3 (7w), O. Thomas 2-0-28-0, F. Allen 3-0-29-0, A. Russell 4-0-43-3, H. Walsh 4-0-43-1 (2w), C. Gayle 3-0-9-0 result: West Indies won by 16 runs Toss: West IndiesUmpires: Nigel Duguid (GUY), Leslie Reifer (BAR)Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson.