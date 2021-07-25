Cricket: Australia v West Indies Test scoreboard

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the second One-Day International of a three-match series between the West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday: Australia Innings J.

Philippe c Lewis b Joseph 16 B. McDermott c wkpr Hope b Cottrell 0 M. Marsh c wkpr Hope b Holder 8 M. Henriques c Holder b Hosein 4 A. Carey b Hosein 10 A. Turner b Hosein 1 M. Wade c Pooran b Joseph 36 M.

Starc lbw Walsh 19 A. Zampa b Cottrell 36 W. Agar c Lewis b Joseph 41 R. Meredith not out 0 Extras (lb-4, w-11, nb-1) 16 Total (47.1 overs, all out) 187 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (McDermott), 2-23 (Philippe), 3-26 (Marsh), 4-41 (Carey), 5-44 (Henriques), 6-45 (Turner), 7-96 (Starc), 8-128 (Wade), 9-187 (Zampa), 10-187 (Agar) Bowling: S.

Cottrell 8-1-29-2 (3w), J.

Holder 7-0-41-1, A. Joseph 8.1-0-39-3, A. Hosein 10-0-30-3 (5w, 1nb), H. Walsh 10-0-32-1 (1w), J. Mohammed 4-0-12-0 (1w) West Indies Innings E. Lewis lbw Starc 1 S. Hope b Turner 38 D.

Bravo b Starc 0 J. Mohammed b Zampa 11 N. Pooran not out 59 K. Pollard b Zampa 2 J. Holder lbw Starc 52 A. Joseph not out 5 Extras (lb-6, w-15, nb-2) 23 Total (38 overs, 6 wkts) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Lewis), 2-11 (Bravo), 3-47 (Mohammed), 4-69 (Hope), 5-72 (Pollard), 6-165 (Holder) Did not bat: H.

Walsh, A. Hosein, S. Cottrell Bowling: M. Starc 10-1-26-3 (3w), W. Agar 5-0-24-0 (1w, 1nb), R. Meredith 5-0-36-0 (2w, 1nb), A. Zampa 9-1-43-2, A. Turner 6-0-37-1 (1w), M. Marsh 3-0-19-0 result: West Indies won by 4 wickets Toss: AustraliaUmpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Nigel Duguid (GUY)Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson