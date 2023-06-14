Cricket: Bangladesh v Afghanistan Test scoreboard

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday: Bangladesh first innings Mahmudul Hasan c Ibrahim b Rahmat 76 Zakir Hasan c Afsar b Nijat 1 Najmul Hossain c Nasir b Amir 146 Mominul Haque c Afsar c Nijat 15 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 41 Liton Das c Ibrahim b Zahir 9 Mehidy Hasan Miraz not out 43 Extras (b8, lb1, nb15, w7) 31 Total (five wickets, 79 overs) 362 To bat: Taijul islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain.

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Zakir), 2-218 (Mahmudul), 3-256 (Mominul), 4-271 (Najmul), 5-290 (Liton).

Bowling: Yamin 7-1-32-0 (nb1), Nijat 13-2-67-2 (w1, nb3), 10-3-32-0 (w1), Zahir, 16-0-98-1 (w1, nb8), Amir 24-1-85-1 (nb3), Hasmatullah 3-0-9-0, Rahmat 6-1-30-1 Toss: Afghanistan Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)