Cricket: Bangladesh V England 2nd ODI Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday

Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday: England 326-7 in 50 overs (J.

Roy 132, J. Buttler 76, Moeen Ali 42; Taskin Ahmed 3-66, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2-73) Bangladesh 194 all out in 44.4 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 58, Tamim Iqbal 35; S. Curran 4-29, A. Rashid 4-45) Toss: BangladeshSeries: England lead 2-0 in three-match series

