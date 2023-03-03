Cricket: Bangladesh v England 2nd ODI scores

Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday: England 326-7 in 50 overs (J.

Roy 132, J. Buttler 76, Moeen Ali 42; Taskin Ahmed 3-66, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2-73) Bangladesh 194 all out in 44.4 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 58, Tamim Iqbal 35; S. Curran 4-29, A. Rashid 4-45) Toss: BangladeshSeries: England lead 2-0 in three-match series