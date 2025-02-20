Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V India Champions Trophy Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2025 | 11:08 PM

Brief scores from the Champions Trophy Group A match between Bangladesh and India in Dubai on Thursday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Brief scores from the Champions Trophy Group A match between Bangladesh and India in Dubai on Thursday:

Bangladesh 228 all out in 49.4 overs (T. Hridoy 100, J. Ali 68; M. Shami 5-53, H.

Rana 3-31) v India 231-4 in 46.3 overs (S. Gill 101 not out, KL Rahul 41 not out, R. Sharma 41; R. Hossain 2-38)

result: India won by six wickets

Toss: Bangladesh

Next match: Afghanistan v South Africa in Karachi on Friday

