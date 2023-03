Cricket: Bangladesh v Ireland 3rd T20 scores

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the third and final Twenty20 between Bangladesh and Ireland in Chittagong on Friday: Bangladesh 124 all out, 19.2 overs (S.

Hossain 51; M. Adair 3-25, M. Humphreys 2-10) v Ireland 126-3, 14 overs (P. Stirling 77; R. Hossain 1-19) Toss: BangladeshResult: Ireland won by seven wicketsSeries: Bangladesh won 2-1