Cricket: Bangladesh v Ireland first ODI scoreboard

Bangladesh 338-8 in 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 93, Towhid Hridoy 92, Mushfiqur Rahim 44; G.

Hume 4-60) v Ireland 155 all out in 30.5 overs (G. Dockrell 45, S. Doheny 34; Ebadot Hossain 4-42, Nasum Ahmed 3-43) Toss: IrelandResult: Bangladesh won by 183 runsSeries: Bangladesh lead series 1-0