Cricket: Bangladesh V New Zealand 1st Test Scoreboard

Published November 29, 2023

Cricket: Bangladesh v New Zealand 1st Test scoreboard

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard after Bangladesh's first innings on day two of the first Test against New Zealand at Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Wednesday:

Bangladesh 1st innings

Mahmudul Hasan c Mitchell b Sodhi 86

Zakir Hasan b Patel 12

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Williamson b Phillips 37

Mominul Haque c Blundell b Phillips 37

Mushfiqur Rahim c Williamson b Patel 12

Shahadat Hossain c Nicholls b Phillips 24

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Mitchell b Jamieson 20

Nurul Hasan c Blundell b Phillips 29

Nayeem Hasan c Latham b Jamieson 16

Taijul islam not out 8

Shoriful Islam lbw b Southee 13

Extras (b12, lb3, w1) 16

Total (all out, 85.

1 overs) 310

Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Zakir), 2-92 (Najmul), 3-180 (Mominul), 4-184 (Mahmudul), 5-210 (Mushfiqur), 6-233 (Mehidy), 7-261 (Shahadat), 8-276 (Nurul), 9-290 (Nayeem), 10-310 (Shoriful)

Bowling: Southee 14.1-2-43-1 (w1), Jamieson 17-5-52-2, Patel 24-1-76-2, Sodhi 14-1-71-1, Philips 16-1-53-4

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

tv Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

More Stories From Sports