Cricket: Bangladesh V New Zealand 1st Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 29, 2023 | 11:30 AM
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard after Bangladesh's first innings on day two of the first Test against New Zealand at Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Wednesday:
Bangladesh 1st innings
Mahmudul Hasan c Mitchell b Sodhi 86
Zakir Hasan b Patel 12
Najmul Hossain Shanto c Williamson b Phillips 37
Mominul Haque c Blundell b Phillips 37
Mushfiqur Rahim c Williamson b Patel 12
Shahadat Hossain c Nicholls b Phillips 24
Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Mitchell b Jamieson 20
Nurul Hasan c Blundell b Phillips 29
Nayeem Hasan c Latham b Jamieson 16
Taijul islam not out 8
Shoriful Islam lbw b Southee 13
Extras (b12, lb3, w1) 16
Total (all out, 85.
1 overs) 310
Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Zakir), 2-92 (Najmul), 3-180 (Mominul), 4-184 (Mahmudul), 5-210 (Mushfiqur), 6-233 (Mehidy), 7-261 (Shahadat), 8-276 (Nurul), 9-290 (Nayeem), 10-310 (Shoriful)
Bowling: Southee 14.1-2-43-1 (w1), Jamieson 17-5-52-2, Patel 24-1-76-2, Sodhi 14-1-71-1, Philips 16-1-53-4
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Paul Reiffel (AUS)
tv Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)