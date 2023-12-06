Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday:

Bangladesh 1st innings 172 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 35; Mitchell Santner 3-65, Glenn Phillips 3-31)

New Zealand 1st innings

T. Latham c Nurul Hasan b Taijul islam 4

D. Conway b Mehidy Hasan 11

K. Williamson c Shahadat Hossain b Mehidy 13

H. Nicholls c Shoriful Islam b Taijul 1

D. Mitchell not out 12

T.

Blundell lbw b Mehidy 0

G. Phillips not out 5

Extras (b5, lb4) 9

Total (5 wickets, 12.4 overs) 55

Still to bat: M. Santner, K. Jamieson, T. Southee, A. Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Conway), 2-22 (Latham), 3-30 (Nicholls), 4-46 (Williamson), 5-46 (Blundell)

Bowling: Shoriful 1-1-0-0, Mehidy 6-1-17-3, Taijul 5.4-0-29-2

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dhaka Conway Mitchell Mushfiqur Rahim Shahadat Hossain Taijul Islam Mitchell Santner Nurul Hasan Paul Reiffel Rod Tucker David Boon TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

1 hour ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

1 hour ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

9 hours ago
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

18 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

18 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

18 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

18 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

18 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports