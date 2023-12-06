Cricket: Bangladesh v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday:

Bangladesh 1st innings 172 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 35; Mitchell Santner 3-65, Glenn Phillips 3-31)

New Zealand 1st innings

T. Latham c Nurul Hasan b Taijul islam 4

D. Conway b Mehidy Hasan 11

K. Williamson c Shahadat Hossain b Mehidy 13

H. Nicholls c Shoriful Islam b Taijul 1

D. Mitchell not out 12

T.

Blundell lbw b Mehidy 0

G. Phillips not out 5

Extras (b5, lb4) 9

Total (5 wickets, 12.4 overs) 55

Still to bat: M. Santner, K. Jamieson, T. Southee, A. Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Conway), 2-22 (Latham), 3-30 (Nicholls), 4-46 (Williamson), 5-46 (Blundell)

Bowling: Shoriful 1-1-0-0, Mehidy 6-1-17-3, Taijul 5.4-0-29-2

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)