Cricket: Bangladesh V New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday:
Bangladesh 1st innings 172 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 35; Mitchell Santner 3-65, Glenn Phillips 3-31)
New Zealand 1st innings
T. Latham c Nurul Hasan b Taijul islam 4
D. Conway b Mehidy Hasan 11
K. Williamson c Shahadat Hossain b Mehidy 13
H. Nicholls c Shoriful Islam b Taijul 1
D. Mitchell not out 12
T.
Blundell lbw b Mehidy 0
G. Phillips not out 5
Extras (b5, lb4) 9
Total (5 wickets, 12.4 overs) 55
Still to bat: M. Santner, K. Jamieson, T. Southee, A. Patel
Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Conway), 2-22 (Latham), 3-30 (Nicholls), 4-46 (Williamson), 5-46 (Blundell)
Bowling: Shoriful 1-1-0-0, Mehidy 6-1-17-3, Taijul 5.4-0-29-2
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)
Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)