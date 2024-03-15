Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Friday
Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Friday:
Bangladesh 286-7 in 50 overs (T. Hridoy 96, S. Sarkar 68; W.
Hasaranga 4-45, D. Madushanka 2-30) v Sri Lanka 287-7 in 47.1 overs (P. Nissanka 114, C. Asalanka 91; T. Ahmed 2-49, S. islam 2-49)
Toss: Sri Lanka
result: Sri Lanka won by three wickets
Series: Three match series tied 1-1
