Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Friday:

Bangladesh 286-7 in 50 overs (T. Hridoy 96, S. Sarkar 68; W.

Hasaranga 4-45, D. Madushanka 2-30) v Sri Lanka 287-7 in 47.1 overs (P. Nissanka 114, C. Asalanka 91; T. Ahmed 2-49, S. islam 2-49)

Toss: Sri Lanka

result: Sri Lanka won by three wickets

Series: Three match series tied 1-1