Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Scoreboard

Fri 28th May 2021

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 3rd ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard of the third and final one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the third and final one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday: Sri Lanka Danushka Gunathilaka b Taskin 39 Kusal Perera c Mahmudullah b Shoriful 120 Pathum Nissanka c Rahim b Taskin 0 Kusal Mendis c Tamim b Taskin 22 Dhananjaya de Silva not out 55 Niroshan Dickwella run out (Shoriful) 7 Wanindu Hasaranga c Mehidy b Taskin 18 Ramesh Mendis not out 8 Extras (lb 9, w7, nb1) 17 Total (6 wickets; 50 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-82 (Gunathilaka), 2-82 (Nissanka), 3-151 (Mendis), 4-216 (Perera), 5-231 (Dickwella), 6-266 (Hasaranga) Did not bat: Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera Bowling: Shoriful 8-0-56-1 (w1, nb1), Mehidy 10-0-48-0 (w1), Mosaddek 3-0-32-0, Taskin 9-0-46-4 (w3), Mustafizur 10-0-47-0 (w2), Shakib 10-0-48-0 Bangladesh (target 287) Tamim Iqbal c Dickwella b Chameera 17 Mohammad Naim c Mendis b Chameera 1 Shakib Al Hasan c Mendis b Chameera 4 Mushfiqur Rahim c de Silva b Mendis 28 Mosaddek Hossain c Fernando b Mendis 51 Mahmudullah Riyad c Dickwella b Fernando 53 Afif Hossain c Chameera b Wanindu Hasaranga 16 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Gunathilaka b Chameera 0 Taskin Ahmed b Chameera 0 Shoriful islam c Dickwella b Hasaranga 8 Mustafizur Rahman not out 0 Extras (b4, lb1, w6) 11 Total (all out; 42.

3 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Naim), 2-9 (Shakib Al Hasan), 3-28 (Tamim) 4-84 (Mushfiqur), 5-125 (Mosaddek), 6-158 (Afif Hossain), 7-162 (Mehidy), 8-162 (Taskin), 9-181 (Shoriful), 10-189 (Mahmudullah) Bowling: De Silva 4-0-14-0 (w1), Chameera 9-1-16-5, Fernando 6.3-0-33-1, Karunaratne 6-0-34-0 (w2), Hasaranga 10-0-47-2, Mendis 7-0-40-2 (w3) result: Sri Lanka won by 97 runs Series Result: Bangladesh won the three-match series 2-1 Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

More Stories From Sports

