Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka Asia Cup Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published August 31, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Scores from the first innings of the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Scores from the first innings of the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday:Bangladesh 164 all out in 42.4 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 89; Matheesha Pathirana 4-32, Maheesh Theekshana 2-19)

