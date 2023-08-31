Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Asia Cup scores

Scores from the first innings of the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday

Bangladesh 164 all out in 42.4 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 89; Matheesha Pathirana 4-32, Maheesh Theekshana 2-19)