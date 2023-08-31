Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Asia Cup scores

Scores from the the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Scores from the the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday: Bangladesh 164 all out in 42.4 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 89; Matheesha Pathirana 4-32) v Sri Lanka 165-5 in 39 overs (Charith Asalanka 62 not out, Sadeera Samarawickrama 54) result: Sri Lanka won by five wicketsPlaying Saturday: India v Pakistan, Pallekele