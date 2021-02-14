Cricket: Bangladesh v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after the second West Indies innings in the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday: West Indies first innings 409 (Joshua Da Silva 92, Nkrumah Bonner 90, Alzarri Joseph 82, Abu Jayed 4-98, Taijul islam 4-108) Bangladesh first innings (Liton Das 71, Mehidy Hasan 57, Mushfiqur Rahim 54, Rahkeem Cornwall 5-74) West Indies second innings (overnight 41-3) Kraigg Brathwaite c Liton b Nayeem 6 John Campbell b Taijul 18 Shayne Moseley c Mithun b Mehidy 7 Nkrumah Bonner b Nayeem 38 Jomel Warrican lbw Jayed 2 Kyle Mayers lbw Jayed 6 Jermaine Blackwood st Liton b Taijul 9 Joshua Da Silva c Soumya b Taijul 20 Alzarri Joseph c Najmul b Taijul 9 Rahkeem Cornwall c Mushfiqur b Nayeem 1 Shannon Gabriel not out 1 Extras 0 Total (all out; 52.

5 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Brathwaite), 2-20 (Moseley), 3-39 (Campbell), 4-50 (Warrican), 5-62 (Mayers), 6-73 (Blackwood), 7-104 (Da Silva), 8-114 (Joseph), 9-116 (Bonner), 10-117 (Cornwall) Bowling: Taijul 21-4-36-4, Nayeem 15.5-5-34-3, Mehidy 6-1-15-1, Jayed 10-4-32-2 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)tv umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN).