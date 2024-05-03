Cricket: Bangladesh V Zimbabwe 1st T20 Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Brief scores at the end of the first T20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Friday
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Brief scores at the end of the first T20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Friday:
Zimbabwe 124 all out in 20 overs (C. Madande 43, W.
Masakadza 34, Taskin Ahmed 3-14, Mohammad Saifuddin 3-15) v Bangladesh 126-2 in 15.2 overs (Tanzid Hasan 67 not out, Towhid Hridoy 33 not out; L. Jongwe 1-14)
Toss: Bangladesh
result: Bangladesh win by eight wickets
Series: Bangladesh lead five-match series 1-0
Recent Stories
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapu ..
Government taking measures to curtail school drop out ratio: Sardar Shah
KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Programme
US campus protests wane after crackdowns
Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permits
Planning minister stresses need for establishing digital corridor
More Stories From Sports
-
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses4 minutes ago
-
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results8 minutes ago
-
Chelsea shatter Spurs' top four bid3 minutes ago
-
4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins52 minutes ago
-
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool52 minutes ago
-
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool1 hour ago
-
Talent Identification Workshop from Saturday1 hour ago
-
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20242 hours ago
-
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches2 hours ago
-
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-253 hours ago
-
More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League3 hours ago