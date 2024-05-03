Cricket: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 1st T20 scores

Brief scores at the end of the first T20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Friday

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Brief scores at the end of the first T20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Friday:

Zimbabwe 124 all out in 20 overs (C. Madande 43, W.

Masakadza 34, Taskin Ahmed 3-14, Mohammad Saifuddin 3-15) v Bangladesh 126-2 in 15.2 overs (Tanzid Hasan 67 not out, Towhid Hridoy 33 not out; L. Jongwe 1-14)

Toss: Bangladesh

result: Bangladesh win by eight wickets

Series: Bangladesh lead five-match series 1-0