Cricket: Bangladesh V Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:32 PM

Second one-day international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Stadium on Tuesday

Sylhet, Bangladesh, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Scoreboard of the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Stadium on Tuesday: Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal c Mutombodzi b Mumba 158 Liton Das run out 9 Najmul Hossain run out 6 Mushfiqur Rahim c Mutombodzi b Madhevere 55 Mahmudullah Riyad c Madhevere b Tshuma 41 Mohammad Mithun not out 32 Mehidy Hasan b Mumba 5 Mashrafe Mortaza c Raza b Tiripano 1 Taijul islam c Mutombodzi b Tiripano 0 Shafiul Islam not out 5 Extras (b2, w7, nb1) 10 Total (eight wickets, 50 overs) 322 Did not bat: Al-Amin Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Liton), 2-65 (Najmul), 3-152 (Mushfiqur), 4-258 (Mahmudullah), 5-292 (Tamim), 6-307 (Mehidy), 7-310 (Mashrafe), 8-311 (Taijul) Bowling: Mumba 10-0-62-2 (nb1, w1), Tshuma 5-0-35-1, Tiripano 8-0-55-2 (w1), Madhevere 7-0-38-1, Raza 10-0-59-0 (w3), Williams 7-0-35-0, Mutombodzi 3-0-34-0 (w2)

More Stories From Sports

