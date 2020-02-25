Cricket: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday

Scoreboard at the end of one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday: Zimbabwe first innings 265 (C.

Ervine 107, P. Masvaure 64; Nayeem Hasan 4-70, Abu Jayed 4-71) Bangladesh first innings 560-6 dec (Mushfiqur Rahim 203 not out, Mominul Haque 132; Ndlovu 2-170) Zimbabwe second innings (overnight 9-2) P.

Masvaure b Nayeem 0 K. Kasuza c Mithun b Taijul 10 D. Tiripano c Liton b Nayeem 0 B. Taylor c Taijul b Nayeem 17 C. Ervine run out 43 S. Raza c Mushfiqur b Taijul 37 T.

Maruma c Tamim b Nayeem 41 R.

Chakabva c Tamim b Taijul 18 A. Ndlovu lbw b Nayeem 4 C. Tshuma lbw b Taijul 3 V. Nyauchi not out 7 Extras (b9) 9 Total (all out, 57.3 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Masvaure), 2-0 (Tiripano), 3-15 (Kasuza), 4-44(Taylor), 5-104 (Ervine), 6-121 (Raza), 7-165 (Chakabva), 8-170 (Ndlovu), 9-181 (Maruma), 10-189 (Tshuma) Bowling: Nayeem 24-6-82-5, Taijul 24.3-7-78-4, Jayed 4-3-4-0, Ebadat 5-1-16-0 result: Bangladesh won by innings and 106 runs Toss: Zimbabwe Umpire: Joe Wilson (WI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)