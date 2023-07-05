Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Scores

July 05, 2023

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Brief scores at the end of the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Chittagong on Wednesday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Brief scores at the end of the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Chittagong on Wednesday: Bangladesh 169-9 in 43 overs (Towhid Hridoy 51, Liton Das 26; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-24, Rashid Khan 2-21) Afghanistan 83-2 in 21.4 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 41 not out; Shakib Al Hasan 1-9) Toss: Afghanistan result: Afghanistan won by 17 runs in the DLS method Series: Afghanistan lead 1-0

More Stories From Sports