Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday:

Sri Lanka 206-3 in 20 overs (S. Samarawickrama 61 not out, K. Mendis 59, C.

Asalanka 44 not out; Rishad Hossain 1-32, Taskin Ahmed 1-40) vs Bangladesh 203-8 in 20 overs (Jaker Ali 68, Mahmudullah Riyad 54; A Mathews 2-17, D. Shanaka 2-36)

Toss: Bangladesh

result: Sri Lanka won by three runs

Series score: Sri Lanka lead series 1-0