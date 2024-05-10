Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20 International
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 10, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Brief scores from the fourth Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Brief scores from the fourth Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
Bangladesh 143 all out in 19.5 overs (Tanzid Hasan 52, Soumya Sarkar 41; L. Jongwe 3-20, B. Bennett 2-20, R. Ngarava 2-27) vs Zimbabwe
Toss: Zimbabwe
Recent Stories
TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua
ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi
PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country
PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana ..
SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager
FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani
Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial
Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation
Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar
Teenager drowns in canal
Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saud ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Olympiakos make history by reaching Europa Conference League final51 seconds ago
-
Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 20241 hour ago
-
Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday2 hours ago
-
Pakistan-New Zealand match ends in 1-1 draw3 hours ago
-
CAF Confederation Cup final set for Morocco amid drama8 hours ago
-
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph20 hours ago
-
Wolfsburg win 10th straight women's German Cup final21 hours ago
-
Pakistan , Ireland to lock horns in first T20I match tomorrow21 hours ago
-
Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday22 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Shandur Polo Festival22 hours ago
-
Mbappe gets ready to say goodbye as PSG digest Champions League exit22 hours ago
-
Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener24 hours ago