Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 4th T20 International

Brief scores from the fourth Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Brief scores from the fourth Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh 143 all out in 19.5 overs (Tanzid Hasan 52, Soumya Sarkar 41; L. Jongwe 3-20, B. Bennett 2-20, R. Ngarava 2-27) vs Zimbabwe

Toss: Zimbabwe