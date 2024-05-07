Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe second T20 scores

Brief scores from the third Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Tuesday

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Brief scores from the third Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Tuesday:

Bangladesh 165-5 in 20 overs (Towhid Hridoy 57, Jaker Ali 44; B.

Muzarabani 3-14) vs Zimbabwe 156-9 (F. Akram 34, T. Marumani 31; Mohammad Saifuddin 3-42, Rishad Hossain 2-38)

Toss: Zimbabwe

result: Bangladesh win by nine runs

Series: Bangladesh win five-match series 3-0

