England and Australia have announced changes to the Women's Ashes schedule due to coronavirus quarantine rules ahead of the Women's World Cup

London, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :England and Australia have announced changes to the Women's Ashes schedule due to coronavirus quarantine rules ahead of the Women's World Cup.

The multi-format series will now begin a week earlier than originally planned, on January 20.

The series will start with three Twenty20 matches in Adelaide, followed by a one-off Test match in Canberra, which remains scheduled for January 27-30.

Canberra's Manuka Oval will also host the first one-day international on February 3, while the following two matches will be played at Melbourne's Junction Oval, on February 6 and 8.

The changes have been made to allow the two teams sufficient time to travel to New Zealand and complete a 10-day mandatory quarantine period ahead of the Women's World Cup, beginning in March.