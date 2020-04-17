Cricket chiefs 'exploring all options' over T20 World Cup

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:35 PM

The International Cricket Council has played down speculation this year's T20 World Cup in Australia could be pushed back to 2021 but admitted it was "exploring all options".

Australia is due to stage the global tournament from October 18 until November 15 but the coronavirus pandemic has already created havoc for international sport and more events could suffer.

The ICC has time on its side and is preparing to stick to its schedule but plans could change.

"We are continuing with our planning for ICC events as they are, but given the rapidly evolving situation as a prudent and responsible measure we are also undertaking a comprehensive contingency planning exercise," said an ICC spokesman.

"This includes exploring all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic.

"We will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government and will take decisions at the appropriate time."

