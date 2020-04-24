UrduPoint.com
Cricket Chiefs Still Planning For T20 World Cup This Year Despite Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:55 PM

Cricket chiefs still planning for T20 World Cup this year despite virus

Global cricket chiefs said planning for this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia was still going ahead as scheduled after they discussed the huge disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Global cricket chiefs said planning for this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia was still going ahead as scheduled after they discussed the huge disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

The conference call brought together the chief executives of the International Cricket Council's (ICC's) 12 full member nations and three associate representatives.

Global cricket is at a standstill as a result of COVID-19, with stark warnings issued over the damaging economic fallout.

Thursday's meeting received updates on contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the T20 World Cup, due to start in October, and next year's women's Cricket World Cup.

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said his organisation was working closely with the ICC, the Australian government and local organisers to gain a "comprehensive understanding" of what it would take to host the T20 World Cup as planned.

"We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time so we can host a wonderful celebration of the sport and keep everyone involved safe and well," he added.

ICC medical committee chairman Peter Harcourt said the next step for cricket chiefs was to create a "roadmap" for the resumption of the international game.

"This will consider everything from player preparation to government restrictions and advisories and bio-bubbles," he said.

"The scale and complexity of getting cricket started again cannot be underestimated, particularly with respect to a global event. The more teams, venues and cities involved in an event, the greater the risk which has to be assessed and managed."

